Located on Beihai's northern shore, Xitian Fanjing (Western Elysium) was a lamasery during the Ming dynasty, and was subsequently rebuilt in 1759 by Emperor Qianlong. The four-pillared memorial arch in front of the temple is magnificent. Passing through the Hall of the Heavenly Kings you'll reach the centrepiece, a Míng-era cedar hall (unpainted) on a marble plinth.