Beijing's most touristy hutong, Nanluogu Xiang is a north–south strip of snack stalls, small food courts, souvenir shops and more people than you can possibly imagine crowding onto a single street. The main reason to visit is to delve into the quieter alleys that cross the main lane, fishbone-style, where you'll turn up a more compelling array of cafes, bars and restaurants between historical residences.

It wasn't too long ago that Nanluogu Xiang was a sleepy residential hutong. Even after bars started to open up in the early noughties, it remained a hip destination for those in the know. The alley was given a makeover in 2006, and another in 2016; today you'll find mostly snack vendors sating the daily hordes with everything from churros to bubble tea. Authentic it ain't, but a few creative businesses have endured, such as iconic T-shirt brand Plastered 8, here since 2006.