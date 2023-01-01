New River Provincial Park

Just off Hwy 1, about 35km west of Saint John on the way to St Stephen, this large park has one of the best beaches along the Fundy shore, a wide stretch of sand bordered on one side by the rugged coastline of Barnaby Head. During camping season the park charges a fee per vehicle for day use, which includes parking at the beach and Barnaby Head trailhead.

You can spend an enjoyable few hours hiking Barnaby Head along a 5km network of nature trails. The Chittick's Beach Trail leads through coastal forest and past four coves, where you can check the catch in a herring weir or examine tidal pools for marine life. Extending from this loop is the 2.5km Barnaby Head Trail, which hugs the shoreline most of the way and rises to the edge of a cliff 15m above the Bay of Fundy.