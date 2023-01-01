Eleanor's Tea

Knowledgeable guides tell colorful stories about Eleanor Roosevelt during a memorable one-hour talk held in the Wells-Shober Cottage (a five-minute walk from the Roosevelt Cottage). You'll nibble on cookies and sip cups of tea, while hearing about Eleanor's visits to wounded soldiers during WWII; her efforts to destroy racism (by flying with African-American pilots and inviting Marion Anderson to sing in Washington); and her lifelong drive to overcome her fears (of water for one!) and her shyness in youth.

Pick up tickets at the visitor center. Note that the morning tea is free, though only 40 tickets are available and it's first come, first served (arrive before opening time for the best chance). The afternoon tea costs $14 per person, and seats can be reserved online.