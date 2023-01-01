Roosevelt Campobello International Park

Connected by bridge to Lubec, Campobello Island – actually in New Brunswick, Canada – was the summering destination of former US president Franklin D Roosevelt. A visitor center and memorabilia-filled rooms in his summer cottage are open to the public from Memorial Day (last Monday in May) to Columbus Day (second Monday in October), while the surrounding trail-filled park is open year-round, offering fabulous coastal views and picnic areas. The park is jointly administered by the US and Canada.