On the southeastern side of the island, Herring Cove Provincial Park has 10km of walking trails and a rocky-sandy beach arching for 1.5km. A century ago, this was the stomping ground of the wealthy who would follow the 1.9km Gibraltar Trail to Glenseven Lake, which separates the forest from the sea and was once the site of a teahouse. There is also a golf-course restaurant, campground and picnic tables here.