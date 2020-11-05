West Quoddy Head Lighthouse

This photogenic red-and-white striped lighthouse anchors the eastern end of the Quoddy Head State Park, and opens for visits during July and August (typically on Saturdays). At other times during the warmer months, you can peruse the exhibitions in the small visitor's center (and former lighthouse-keeper's cottage), which cover the history of the lighthouse as well as ocean ecology, wildlife and industry (fishing, lobstering, clamming) within the coastal communities.

A small gallery features paintings (most available for purchase) by local artists.