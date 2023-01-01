St Croix Island International Historic Site

The site of one of the first European settlements in the New World is visible from this historic park, 8 miles southeast of Calais. In 1604, a company of settlers sailed from France to establish a French claim in North America. They built a settlement on a small island in Passamaquoddy Bay, between Maine and New Brunswick, Canada.

The settlers were ill-prepared for winter, and icy waters essentially trapped them on the island with limited food until spring. Many perished. The settlement was abandoned in 1605 and a new home was established in Port Royal, Nova Scotia.

A short trail at the park winds past bronze statues and historic displays, with views to the island where the settlement occurred. A visitor center is staffed from mid-May to mid-October.