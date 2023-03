Linked to a nonprofit research center, this impressive aquatic center has a 20,000-sq-ft aquarium containing most specimens found in Bay of Fundy waters. In addition to the exhibits, try to see the seal, seahorse and salmon feedings; arrive at 10am or 3pm to get a chance to take it all in. Brave the touch pool reserved just for slippery skates and join a behind-the-scenes tour ($10, ages eight and up).