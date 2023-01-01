Swallowtail Lighthouse

Clinging to the clifftop about 1km north of the ferry wharf, atmospheric Swallowtail Lighthouse (1860) is the island's signature vista. Climb down 53 stairs and across a wooden footbridge to enter. Inside you'll find tales of shipwrecks and survivors, artifacts left by lighthouse keepers' families, and fascinating equipment from yesteryear. Climb four flights of curved stairs plus a ladder to the light at the tippy top. If you want to visit a lighthouse, here's the one.

The helicopter pad here makes for a gorgeous picnic spot.

