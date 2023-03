Those round contraptions of wooden posts that you see dotting the waters around Grand Manan are based on the design of ancient fishing traps; some of those you see date back to the 19th century. They were formerly labeled with names such as 'Ruin,' 'Winner,' 'Outside Chance' and 'Spite,' evoking the heartbreak of relying on an indifferent sea for a living.

A tear made by a marauding seal in a net can free an entire catch of herring in a single night.