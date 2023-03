When the fog's not obscuring the view, the 541-acre Quoddy Head State Park has magnificent scenery. From the parking lot, walk the Coastal Trail, which leads along the edge of towering, jagged cliffs. Keep an eye to the sea for migrating whales (finback, minke, humpback and right whales) swimming along the coast in the summer. The much-photographed, red-and-white candy-striped West Quoddy Head Lighthouse is the easternmost point in the US.