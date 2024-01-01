Wild Salmon Nature Centre

New Brunswick

LoginSave

This handsome lodge resembles a salmon camp used a century ago. It has displays devoted to the life and trials of the endangered wild Atlantic salmon, once so plentiful in provincial rivers and bays. Tours are available and there are stream-side trails from here. Don't miss the canoes from the 1800s.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Roosevelt Cottage

    Roosevelt Cottage

    18.54 MILES

    The highlight of a trip to Campobello Island is a visit to the 34-room 'cottage' where Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt spent many fine summers. Free guided…

  • Roosevelt Campobello International Park

    Roosevelt Campobello International Park

    18.62 MILES

    Southernmost Campobello Island is home to this 1133-hectare park. Its star attraction is Roosevelt Cottage, the 34-room lodge where Franklin D Roosevelt…

  • Ministers Island

    Ministers Island

    2.42 MILES

    This picturesque tidal island was once used as a retreat by William Cornelius Van Horne, builder of the Canadian Pacific Railway and one of Canada's…

  • Eleanor's Tea

    Eleanor's Tea

    18.51 MILES

    Knowledgeable guides tell colorful stories about Eleanor Roosevelt during a memorable one-hour talk held in the Wells-Shober Cottage (a five-minute walk…

  • Chocolate Museum & Shop

    Chocolate Museum & Shop

    11.02 MILES

    The Ganong family has been making chocolate since 1873, sending its products across Canada and the world. Longstanding treats include the once 5¢ Pal-o…

  • Head Harbour Lighthouse

    Head Harbour Lighthouse

    14.65 MILES

    The oldest surviving lighthouse in New Brunswick, and one of the most photographed, this 51ft structure was built in 1829 and decorated with a distinctive…

  • Fundy Discovery Aquarium

    Fundy Discovery Aquarium

    2.89 MILES

    Linked to a nonprofit research center, this impressive aquatic center has a 20,000-sq-ft aquarium containing most specimens found in Bay of Fundy waters…

  • Ross Memorial Museum

    Ross Memorial Museum

    4.03 MILES

    Hark back to a time when beds were so high, you needed an ornate step stool to climb in. This 1820s home was bought by the wealthy Ross couple who…

View more attractions

Nearby New Brunswick attractions

1. Ministers Island

2.42 MILES

This picturesque tidal island was once used as a retreat by William Cornelius Van Horne, builder of the Canadian Pacific Railway and one of Canada's…

2. Fundy Discovery Aquarium

2.89 MILES

Linked to a nonprofit research center, this impressive aquatic center has a 20,000-sq-ft aquarium containing most specimens found in Bay of Fundy waters…

4. Kingsbrae Garden

3.85 MILES

Extensive, multihued Kingsbrae Garden is considered one of the most beautiful horticultural displays in Canada. Check out the wollemi pine, one of the…

5. St Andrews Blockhouse

3.85 MILES

Built in 1812 by town folk anticipating an attack by the USA, this wooden blockhouse was run by local militia. Restored and set up to look like 1812…

6. Ross Memorial Museum

4.03 MILES

Hark back to a time when beds were so high, you needed an ornate step stool to climb in. This 1820s home was bought by the wealthy Ross couple who…

7. Sheriff Andrews House

4.11 MILES

Built for Elisha Andrews, one of the first high sherrifs in the county, this 1820 neoclassical house has been restored to his middle-class home in the…

8. Whitlocks Mill Light

7.85 MILES

Maine's northernmost lighthouse is Whitlocks Mill Light, visible from a rest area 3.5 miles southeast of Calais. To spot the lighthouse, look for the sign…