This handsome lodge resembles a salmon camp used a century ago. It has displays devoted to the life and trials of the endangered wild Atlantic salmon, once so plentiful in provincial rivers and bays. Tours are available and there are stream-side trails from here. Don't miss the canoes from the 1800s.
Wild Salmon Nature Centre
New Brunswick
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.54 MILES
The highlight of a trip to Campobello Island is a visit to the 34-room 'cottage' where Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt spent many fine summers. Free guided…
Roosevelt Campobello International Park
18.62 MILES
Southernmost Campobello Island is home to this 1133-hectare park. Its star attraction is Roosevelt Cottage, the 34-room lodge where Franklin D Roosevelt…
2.42 MILES
This picturesque tidal island was once used as a retreat by William Cornelius Van Horne, builder of the Canadian Pacific Railway and one of Canada's…
18.51 MILES
Knowledgeable guides tell colorful stories about Eleanor Roosevelt during a memorable one-hour talk held in the Wells-Shober Cottage (a five-minute walk…
11.02 MILES
The Ganong family has been making chocolate since 1873, sending its products across Canada and the world. Longstanding treats include the once 5¢ Pal-o…
14.65 MILES
The oldest surviving lighthouse in New Brunswick, and one of the most photographed, this 51ft structure was built in 1829 and decorated with a distinctive…
2.89 MILES
Linked to a nonprofit research center, this impressive aquatic center has a 20,000-sq-ft aquarium containing most specimens found in Bay of Fundy waters…
4.03 MILES
Hark back to a time when beds were so high, you needed an ornate step stool to climb in. This 1820s home was bought by the wealthy Ross couple who…
Nearby New Brunswick attractions
2.42 MILES
This picturesque tidal island was once used as a retreat by William Cornelius Van Horne, builder of the Canadian Pacific Railway and one of Canada's…
2.89 MILES
Linked to a nonprofit research center, this impressive aquatic center has a 20,000-sq-ft aquarium containing most specimens found in Bay of Fundy waters…
3. St Croix Island International Historic Site
3.8 MILES
The site of one of the first European settlements in the New World is visible from this historic park, 8 miles southeast of Calais. In 1604, a company of…
3.85 MILES
Extensive, multihued Kingsbrae Garden is considered one of the most beautiful horticultural displays in Canada. Check out the wollemi pine, one of the…
3.85 MILES
Built in 1812 by town folk anticipating an attack by the USA, this wooden blockhouse was run by local militia. Restored and set up to look like 1812…
4.03 MILES
Hark back to a time when beds were so high, you needed an ornate step stool to climb in. This 1820s home was bought by the wealthy Ross couple who…
4.11 MILES
Built for Elisha Andrews, one of the first high sherrifs in the county, this 1820 neoclassical house has been restored to his middle-class home in the…
7.85 MILES
Maine's northernmost lighthouse is Whitlocks Mill Light, visible from a rest area 3.5 miles southeast of Calais. To spot the lighthouse, look for the sign…