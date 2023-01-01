Chocolate Museum & Shop

The Ganong family has been making chocolate since 1873, sending its products across Canada and the world. Longstanding treats include the once 5¢ Pal-o-Mine (a fudge and peanut bar) and 'chicken bones' (cinnamon-flavored candy filled with chocolate). They are also credited with the heart-shaped box of chocolates seen everywhere on Valentine's Day. Today their factory is on the edge of town with the original location now a museum with taste-testing-filled tours and the chance to see chocolate hand-dippers at work.