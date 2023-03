The oldest surviving lighthouse in New Brunswick, and one of the most photographed, this 51ft structure was built in 1829 and decorated with a distinctive St George red cross. Also called East Quoddy Lighthouse, you can visit and climb it at low tide only; tide water comes in here at 5ft per hour and can leave you stranded. Whales are regular visitors offshore and many people sit along the rocky coast with binoculars enjoying the sea breezes.