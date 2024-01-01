Old Sow Whirlpool

New Brunswick

LoginSave

From the shores of the pretty, community-run 16-hectare Deer Island Point Park, Old Sow, the world's second-largest natural tidal whirlpool, is seen offshore a few hours before high tide. Check at the tourist information center for tide times. Whales pass occasionally, too.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cutler Coast Public Lands

    Cutler Coast Public Lands

    17.76 MILES

    This little-known reserve a few miles northeast of Cutler has hiking trails amid spectacular coastal scenery. If you've visited Acadia National Park and…

  • Roosevelt Cottage

    Roosevelt Cottage

    3.79 MILES

    The highlight of a trip to Campobello Island is a visit to the 34-room 'cottage' where Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt spent many fine summers. Free guided…

  • Roosevelt Campobello International Park

    Roosevelt Campobello International Park

    3.87 MILES

    Southernmost Campobello Island is home to this 1133-hectare park. Its star attraction is Roosevelt Cottage, the 34-room lodge where Franklin D Roosevelt…

  • Swallowtail Lighthouse

    Swallowtail Lighthouse

    16.92 MILES

    Clinging to the clifftop about 1km north of the ferry wharf, atmospheric Swallowtail Lighthouse (1860) is the island's signature vista. Climb down 53…

  • Ministers Island

    Ministers Island

    12.52 MILES

    This picturesque tidal island was once used as a retreat by William Cornelius Van Horne, builder of the Canadian Pacific Railway and one of Canada's…

  • Eleanor's Tea

    Eleanor's Tea

    3.78 MILES

    Knowledgeable guides tell colorful stories about Eleanor Roosevelt during a memorable one-hour talk held in the Wells-Shober Cottage (a five-minute walk…

  • Chocolate Museum & Shop

    Chocolate Museum & Shop

    23.22 MILES

    The Ganong family has been making chocolate since 1873, sending its products across Canada and the world. Longstanding treats include the once 5¢ Pal-o…

  • Head Harbour Lighthouse

    Head Harbour Lighthouse

    4.69 MILES

    The oldest surviving lighthouse in New Brunswick, and one of the most photographed, this 51ft structure was built in 1829 and decorated with a distinctive…

View more attractions

Nearby New Brunswick attractions

1. Eleanor's Tea

3.78 MILES

Knowledgeable guides tell colorful stories about Eleanor Roosevelt during a memorable one-hour talk held in the Wells-Shober Cottage (a five-minute walk…

2. Roosevelt Cottage

3.79 MILES

The highlight of a trip to Campobello Island is a visit to the 34-room 'cottage' where Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt spent many fine summers. Free guided…

3. Edmund S Muskie Visitor Centre

3.85 MILES

A good introduction to Campobello Island's Roosevelt attractions is this visitor center, which has exhibitions on FDR and a small auditorium that screens…

6. Mulholland Park Lighthouse

4.39 MILES

A favorite spot for seal-watching, the diminutive Mulholland Lighthouse was built in 1884 to guide ships through Lubec Narrows. Next door the Marine…

7. McCurdy Smokehouse Museum

4.51 MILES

On Lubec's main drag, this photogenic wood-and-shingle complex was one of over 40 herring smokehouses operating in the area during the 19th century. Here,…

8. Mulholland Gallery

4.52 MILES

This small, one-room gallery stages changing exhibitions throughout the warm months. It's a fine place to discover local arts and artisans (with many…