From the shores of the pretty, community-run 16-hectare Deer Island Point Park, Old Sow, the world's second-largest natural tidal whirlpool, is seen offshore a few hours before high tide. Check at the tourist information center for tide times. Whales pass occasionally, too.
Old Sow Whirlpool
New Brunswick
17.76 MILES
This little-known reserve a few miles northeast of Cutler has hiking trails amid spectacular coastal scenery. If you've visited Acadia National Park and…
3.79 MILES
The highlight of a trip to Campobello Island is a visit to the 34-room 'cottage' where Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt spent many fine summers. Free guided…
Roosevelt Campobello International Park
3.87 MILES
Southernmost Campobello Island is home to this 1133-hectare park. Its star attraction is Roosevelt Cottage, the 34-room lodge where Franklin D Roosevelt…
16.92 MILES
Clinging to the clifftop about 1km north of the ferry wharf, atmospheric Swallowtail Lighthouse (1860) is the island's signature vista. Climb down 53…
12.52 MILES
This picturesque tidal island was once used as a retreat by William Cornelius Van Horne, builder of the Canadian Pacific Railway and one of Canada's…
3.78 MILES
Knowledgeable guides tell colorful stories about Eleanor Roosevelt during a memorable one-hour talk held in the Wells-Shober Cottage (a five-minute walk…
23.22 MILES
The Ganong family has been making chocolate since 1873, sending its products across Canada and the world. Longstanding treats include the once 5¢ Pal-o…
4.69 MILES
The oldest surviving lighthouse in New Brunswick, and one of the most photographed, this 51ft structure was built in 1829 and decorated with a distinctive…
3.78 MILES
4.39 MILES
A favorite spot for seal-watching, the diminutive Mulholland Lighthouse was built in 1884 to guide ships through Lubec Narrows. Next door the Marine…
4.51 MILES
On Lubec's main drag, this photogenic wood-and-shingle complex was one of over 40 herring smokehouses operating in the area during the 19th century. Here,…
4.52 MILES
This small, one-room gallery stages changing exhibitions throughout the warm months. It's a fine place to discover local arts and artisans (with many…