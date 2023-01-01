For those with a vehicle and who like nature, Irving Nature Park, 9km southwest of Saint John, has rugged, unspoiled coastal topography. It's also a remarkable place for bird-watching, with hundreds of species regularly spotted, while seals sometimes gather on the rocks offshore. Seven trails lead around beaches, cliffs, woods, mudflats, marsh and rocks. Wear sturdy footwear.

Take Hwy 1 west from town and turn south at exit 107, Bleury St. Then take a right on Sand Cove Rd and continue for 2km to the entrance.