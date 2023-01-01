The New Brunswick Museum has a varied and interesting collection. There's a surprisingly captivating section on industrial history with 1908 figurines by Acadian Alfred Morneault and an outstanding section on marine life, including a life-size specimen of a whale. There are also hands-on exhibits, models of old sailing ships and a stunning collection of Canadian and international artwork on the top floor. This is the province's top museum and worth a visit.
New Brunswick Museum
