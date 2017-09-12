Welcome to Prince Rupert
It may rain 220 days a year, but that doesn't stop the drip-dry locals enjoying activities in the misty mountains and waterways. Originally the dream of Charles Hays, who built the railroad here before going to a watery grave on the Titanic, Rupert always seems one step behind a bright future. But its ship may finally have come in, or at least anchored offshore: the city's expanding container port speeds cheap tat from China to the US.
Bulkley Valley Horseback Ride
This 1-hour trail ride outside of Smithers starts with a visit to a local ranch to meet the horses and your local guide. Although you will only be on the trail for an hour, it takes nearly that long to prepare the horses, providing you ample opportunity to learn more about this family farm and ranch and how they operate. Along with working stables, the ranch holds a petting zoo, making it a perfect option for families with small children.Once ready, you will climb up on your horse and begin your ride. Depending on your comfort and skill level, you can choose to tackle more challenging hills and creek beds or take it easy and wander through the flatter terrain of the valley floor. The time of year offers different landscapes - the winter chill is often accompanied by white snow and quiet landscapes and summer offers longer days with gentle grass swaying in the breeze. Your guide will work with you to determine an appropriate route for you and your group - simply let him or her know what type of ride you are looking for, and they will show you the way. After the hour is up, make your way back to the ranch to dismount your ride and say goodbye to your new equine friend. Depending on the time of year, there are opportunities to spend more time at the ranch and learn more about the animals who live there and the people who take care of them.
6-Day Babine River of Grizzlies Expedition
Visit one of the few remaining pristine and untouched areas of the world. Over 6 days you will experience the thrill of class IV white-water rafting, encounter wildlife in the most natural setting, and rejuvenate yourself in a sacred headwaters river integral to the area’s native heritage. Under the friendly and experienced care of your guides, you will be surrounded by the abundant wildlife drawn to the area by the salmon and steelhead trout that have established the river as their spawning grounds. Grizzly bears, black bears, bald and golden eagles, and a variety of wildlife are sure to make an appearance throughout the trip. Everyday, relish in sumptuous multi-course gourmet meals and luxury camping in some of the most spectacular locations in the world. And along the way, discover the historic Gitxsan village of Hazelton with its remarkable totem poles and stunning views of the Babine Mountain Range. On DAY ONE, meet with your group and crew and begin your journey to the river. After a riverside lunch, you will raft to your first camp where you’ll enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres as camp is set, followed by the first of a series of sumptuous dinners. On DAYS TWO, THREE, FOUR & FIVE, wake to the sound of the river, the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and a delicious breakfast. After breaking camp, get back aboard the rafts to continue your trip downstream through deep canyons and exciting rapids, and take in the backdrop of thick forest, mountains and glaciers of the Sicintine Range. As the river’s pace picks up, raft through a sustained stretch of class 3 rapids highlighted by the “Pinball Alley” section before setting camp deep in the Babine Canyon adjacent to a waterfall. Visit the famous class 4 “Grizzly Drop” rapids section to catch a glimpse of fishing grizzly bears, and continue on to hike to the abandoned Native village of Kisgegas, now overgrown with wildflowers. As the river valley opens, admire the vistas of Mount Thomlinson and the show put on by the narrow Babine River pouring into the wide Skeena River. Journey through large splashy rapids of sinuous waters surrounded by rock-lined canyons and coastal cedars before making camp one final time. On DAY SIX, notice signs of civilization along the shores as you pass the native village of Kispiox, where giant totem poles pay silent tributes to generations past. Return to shore in Hazelton, BC before returning to Smithers to gather together for a final diner with friends, old and new.
Vancouver & Alaska by Ferry & Rail
What’s better than seeing the coastal areas of Canada and Alaska? Seeing it by train and ferry to give you the full land-and-sea experience of this amazing region. This 15-day trip takes advantage of both local trains and small ferries to create an authentic – not to mention memorable – journey up the coast and around Alaska. You’ll check out the highlights of Seward, Anchorage, and Denali while on the Alaskan Railroad, with plenty of chances to stretch your legs to explore the terrain firsthand. Rail, boat, mountains, cities – who says you can’t have it all?