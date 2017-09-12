6-Day Babine River of Grizzlies Expedition

Visit one of the few remaining pristine and untouched areas of the world. Over 6 days you will experience the thrill of class IV white-water rafting, encounter wildlife in the most natural setting, and rejuvenate yourself in a sacred headwaters river integral to the area’s native heritage. Under the friendly and experienced care of your guides, you will be surrounded by the abundant wildlife drawn to the area by the salmon and steelhead trout that have established the river as their spawning grounds. Grizzly bears, black bears, bald and golden eagles, and a variety of wildlife are sure to make an appearance throughout the trip. Everyday, relish in sumptuous multi-course gourmet meals and luxury camping in some of the most spectacular locations in the world. And along the way, discover the historic Gitxsan village of Hazelton with its remarkable totem poles and stunning views of the Babine Mountain Range. On DAY ONE, meet with your group and crew and begin your journey to the river. After a riverside lunch, you will raft to your first camp where you’ll enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres as camp is set, followed by the first of a series of sumptuous dinners. On DAYS TWO, THREE, FOUR & FIVE, wake to the sound of the river, the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and a delicious breakfast. After breaking camp, get back aboard the rafts to continue your trip downstream through deep canyons and exciting rapids, and take in the backdrop of thick forest, mountains and glaciers of the Sicintine Range. As the river’s pace picks up, raft through a sustained stretch of class 3 rapids highlighted by the “Pinball Alley” section before setting camp deep in the Babine Canyon adjacent to a waterfall. Visit the famous class 4 “Grizzly Drop” rapids section to catch a glimpse of fishing grizzly bears, and continue on to hike to the abandoned Native village of Kisgegas, now overgrown with wildflowers. As the river valley opens, admire the vistas of Mount Thomlinson and the show put on by the narrow Babine River pouring into the wide Skeena River. Journey through large splashy rapids of sinuous waters surrounded by rock-lined canyons and coastal cedars before making camp one final time. On DAY SIX, notice signs of civilization along the shores as you pass the native village of Kispiox, where giant totem poles pay silent tributes to generations past. Return to shore in Hazelton, BC before returning to Smithers to gather together for a final diner with friends, old and new.