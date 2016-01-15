Welcome to South Coast
The Koh Kong Conservation Corridor's emerald-green vistas offer trekking potential that is only now being tapped into, providing both day-hikers and intrepid types with a host of nature-filled adventures. Down south, travellers can dig into history, admiring Kampot's preserved architecture, then dig into plates piled with crab in Kep, before exploring the surrounding countryside, patchworked with rice fields and studded with caves.
Just here to answer the call of the beach? The South Coast doesn't disappoint. While brash Sihanoukville isn't everyone's cup of tea, the islands offshore have something for everyone, from die-hard partiers to those seeking sun-kissed solitude. Pick your beach, sprawl on the sand, make friends with your hammock. There's a reason many visitors never leave.
01 Day - Shore Excursions in Sihanouk Ville
We will start at the port if you arrive by cruise or your hotel in Sihanouk Ville and head off to Tumnuk Rolok Fishing Port. Watch fishermen do their day to day activities. They head towards the open sea at night and return to the port early in the morning with their catch. See local boats lined up at the port while the fishermen unload their catch and spend the day repairing and preparing their casting nets for the next catch. You will get the chance to admire the Kbal Chhay Waterfall cascading through natural rock formations. Best viewed during the rainy season between July to October, the site is also a popular picnic area for local visitors, especially during weekends. The waterfalls originates from different mountain ranges and is a source of clean water to Sihanoukville. We will also visit the Phsar Leu Central Market, where you’ll get a glimpse of local daily lifestyle and culture. Explore market sections such as fruits, seafoods, clothing, jewelry, Khmer food and various other local goods. In this tour, you’ll also see two of the most worth-seeing pagodas in Sihanoukville. Wat Leu (Upper Wat) is located on the hilltop and offers a spectacular sweeping view of the entire town, its surrounding beaches and nearby islands. Marvel at the golden shrine’s stone architecture, especially the three headed white elephants with Buddha statues on top out of a stone wall. The temple houses Buddhist sculptures and contains colorful murals inside. It is an active place of worship, where food and fruits are offered during special days. Wat Krom (Lower Wat) on the other hand, lies on a small hill in Sihanoukhille. Admire its unique Khmer architecture and enjoy panoramic vistas of the ocean. Appreciate Cambodian culture and religion through its vibrant interior murals, old tombs, the procession of monks, the gold reclining Buddha and the gold Buddha statue at the main temple. Get into the heart of rural life in Sihanoukville’s little village in the countryside. Immerse yourself in an authentic countryside life by taking in views of traditional houses, and observing people working at the fields and farms. Learn from your expert local guide about the daily lives of people in this little village. You will also get to see the Independence Monument, which lies in a small park at the intersection separating Sihanoukville’s city center from Victory Hill. The neighboring shrine is also used as an venue for important religious festivals. Lastly, a tour to Sihanoukville will not be complete without walking through its sandy beaches. We will take you to Otres Beach or Sokha Beach to feel its tropical island breeze. Have coffee break or lunch on your request on own account. The tour ends with a drop off to your hotel or at the port.
Private boat trip
Sihanoukville is one of the few places in the world that hasn’t gotten caught up in the over development wave that has swallowed many other small towns. You will still find that nature charm littered throughout the Island and these boat tours and charters will help you step away from the hustle and bustle of the city and tourist crowds and become an Islander for your visit.We’ll take you to see some of the most breathtaking spots on the island. Your private charter consultant is standing by to help you design the perfect experience!At your request, we can include snorkeling, special drinks, meals and entertainment.
Sihanoukville Private Arrival Transfer : Sihanoukville Airport to Hotel
Airport Shuttle provides airport shuttle service to any preferred hotels in every location in Sihanoukville. The most economical, convenient and safe way to get to and from the airport, traveling in comfort and style.This service will provide you with the comfort when you arrive at SihanoukVille Airport. Your will be in place at the arrivals section displaying a board with your name. Please show your voucher to your driver, who will then take you and your luggage to your destination, without any hassle. Available 24 hours a day to ensure you will have a wonderful time traveling in Sihanouk Ville.
REAM National Park
Warmly welcome at Sihanouk Ville Port Main Gate (You need to walk from ship to main gate around 3km). After meeting our guide and we depart for Ream National Park where you will board on a local wooden boat and cruise along the emerald Ream River to enjoy a breathtakingly natural view of mangrove forest. Ream park is one of 7 National Parks in Cambodia, established in 1993 by the former King, His Majesty Norodom Sihanouk. The park covers 15,000 hectares of land and 6,000 hectares of marine habitat. There are 155 species of birds in the park including a few threatened species. This is a peaceful opportunity to surrender yourself in the real countryside of Cambodia during you boat trip. You will also trek to visit local houses, school, and a mountain pagoda in the village before relaxing on a beach followed by your return to Sihanoukville Port.
Panoramic Tours and around Sihanouk Ville
Warmly welcome at Sihanouk Ville Port Main Gate (You need to walk from ship to main gate around 3km). After meeting tour guide and we visit at Tomnub Rolork where you will observe how most of the local’s fishermen earn their living by fishing the surrounding sea. Their activities keep them busy in the morning such as drying shrimps, fish packing etc. We continue to visit at Wat Kraom Pagoda, where its ground was established with significant statues of the Buddha in different postures in Khmer style of arts. Each of them tells the history of the lord Buddha that locals respect and worship for their merits. Next continue and travel passing Independence Resort and the forest nearby where you will see monkeys at the Independence and the city wáter reservior. We also pass by Independence Monument the monument is situated in a small park. The adjacent shrine is also used as a meeting hall for religious festivals. We also stop at Phsar Lue (local market in town) where you will enjoy shopping or just look around all kinds of goods such as fresh food, cloths, electronics devices, DVDs etc. Then you will stop for photographing the landmark of Sihanoukville – Golden Lion Monument located in the middle of the traffic circle between Sokha and Ochheuteal beaches. The monument was constructed in 1996 and is now also the city’s hot spot surrounded by Cambodian restaurants and karaoke places. And the gardens around the monument have become a popular evening hangout for the locals, particularly local teens. After this photo stop, you will travel down to visit Ochheuteal Beach – one of the beaches famous among tourists and locals. We will enjoy local lunch and relax at the beach. We will have a chance to try some drinks (at own expense) such as Angkor Beer which is produced in Sihanouk Ville before riding back to port
Kbal Chhay Waterfall and Sihanouk Ville City Tour
Warmly welcome at Sihanouk Ville Port Main Gate (You need to walk from ship to main gate around 3km). After meeting tour guide and we visit at Tomnub Rolork where you will observe how most of the local’s fishermen earn their living by fishing the surrounding sea. Their activities keep them busy in the morning such as drying shrimps, fish packing etc. We continue to visit at Wat Kraom Pagoda, where its ground was established with significant statues of the Buddha in different postures in Khmer style of arts. Each of them tells the history of the lord Buddha that locals respect and worship for their merits. Then we drive to Kbal Chhay Waterfall. A collection of 3 meters to 5 meter high waterfalls which originates from different sources along the mountain ranges. They are most impressive in the wet season between July to October. Besides being just a picturesque sight, the location is also a popular picnic spot where you can spend your day amongst the greenery and serene natural ambience. The area also offer abundance of food and drink stands for refreshments. Lots of local picnickers at the weekend. After lunch, we make our way to Sihanouk Ville town. Next continue and travel passing Independence Resort and the forest nearby where you will see monkeys at the Independence and the city wáter reservior. We also pass by Independence Monument the monument is situated in a small park. The adjacent shrine is also used as a meeting hall for religious festivals. We also stop at Phsar Lue (local market in town) where you will enjoy shopping or just look around all kinds of goods such as fresh food, cloths, electronics devices, DVDs etc. Then you will stop for photographing the landmark of Sihanoukville – Golden Lion Monument located in the middle of the traffic circle between Sokha and Ochheuteal beaches. The monument was constructed in 1996 and is now also the city’s hot spot surrounded by Cambodian restaurants and karaoke places. And the gardens around the monument have become a popular evening hangout for the locals, particularly local teens. After this photo stop, you will travel down to visit Ochheuteal Beach – one of the beaches famous among tourists and locals. We return to ship before 5pm.