01 Day - Shore Excursions in Sihanouk Ville

We will start at the port if you arrive by cruise or your hotel in Sihanouk Ville and head off to Tumnuk Rolok Fishing Port. Watch fishermen do their day to day activities. They head towards the open sea at night and return to the port early in the morning with their catch. See local boats lined up at the port while the fishermen unload their catch and spend the day repairing and preparing their casting nets for the next catch. You will get the chance to admire the Kbal Chhay Waterfall cascading through natural rock formations. Best viewed during the rainy season between July to October, the site is also a popular picnic area for local visitors, especially during weekends. The waterfalls originates from different mountain ranges and is a source of clean water to Sihanoukville. We will also visit the Phsar Leu Central Market, where you’ll get a glimpse of local daily lifestyle and culture. Explore market sections such as fruits, seafoods, clothing, jewelry, Khmer food and various other local goods. In this tour, you’ll also see two of the most worth-seeing pagodas in Sihanoukville. Wat Leu (Upper Wat) is located on the hilltop and offers a spectacular sweeping view of the entire town, its surrounding beaches and nearby islands. Marvel at the golden shrine’s stone architecture, especially the three headed white elephants with Buddha statues on top out of a stone wall. The temple houses Buddhist sculptures and contains colorful murals inside. It is an active place of worship, where food and fruits are offered during special days. Wat Krom (Lower Wat) on the other hand, lies on a small hill in Sihanoukhille. Admire its unique Khmer architecture and enjoy panoramic vistas of the ocean. Appreciate Cambodian culture and religion through its vibrant interior murals, old tombs, the procession of monks, the gold reclining Buddha and the gold Buddha statue at the main temple. Get into the heart of rural life in Sihanoukville’s little village in the countryside. Immerse yourself in an authentic countryside life by taking in views of traditional houses, and observing people working at the fields and farms. Learn from your expert local guide about the daily lives of people in this little village. You will also get to see the Independence Monument, which lies in a small park at the intersection separating Sihanoukville’s city center from Victory Hill. The neighboring shrine is also used as an venue for important religious festivals. Lastly, a tour to Sihanoukville will not be complete without walking through its sandy beaches. We will take you to Otres Beach or Sokha Beach to feel its tropical island breeze. Have coffee break or lunch on your request on own account. The tour ends with a drop off to your hotel or at the port.