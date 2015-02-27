Welcome to Bansko
Bansko isn’t a faceless resort, though. The cobblestoned old town is speckled with 19th-century National Revival mansions and worthy museums. These stone-and-timber houses were buttressed by fortress-style walls, once holding hidden escape routes, protecting their inhabitants from the Turks.
Unlike many other ski towns, Bansko doesn’t hibernate in summer and it makes a convenient base to explore pristine Pirin National Park, south of town. Visitors charmed by Bansko can only hope that development eases off, to preserve the character of this snow-and-sunshine town.
Top experiences in Bansko
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Bansko activities
4-Night Bulgaria from Sofia: Bansko and Plovdiv
Day 1:Arrival in Sofia. Transfer from the airport to the hotel. Free time. Overnight in the hotel Day 2:Breakfast in the hotel. Transfer to Bansko. Take a walking tour of Bansko, a world-famous mountain resort within the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Pirin National Park. Free time. Overnight in the hotel. Day 3:Breakfast in the hotel. Transfer to Plovdiv.Plovdiv, the second biggest city of Bulgaria, is considered to be one of the oldest settlements of Europe, with more than 7,000 years of history. Plovdiv is situated on the crossroads between the West and the East, amid the fertile plain of Thrace, where history and modernity go hand in hand. The city is home of the remains of the Ancient Roman Empire – the Roman Stadium, Roman Forum and the Amphitheatre. The Old Town of Plovdiv, situated on the three hills of the ancient Trimontium, with its houses from the National Revival period (18-19th century) is proclaimed an architectural open air museum. The tour offers visit to some of the main landmarks of Bulgaria from Thracian times, trough the Roman Empire period, the national revival, till the modern age. Day 4:Breakfast in the hotel. Transfer to Sofia. Afternoon tour “Sofia Food, Heritage and Culture tour” from 3pm till 6pm. Free time. During this tour, you'll explore the rest of the sights in the Sofia center like National Theater, ex Royal Palace, Presidency, St. George Rotunda, the place named The Small Jerusalem with orthodox St. Petka church, Banya Bashi mosque, The Synagogue and the Catholic Church St. Josef. We will visit the biggest indoor market Central Hali, will ride the newest underground in Europe and will taste fantastic Bulgarian wine with traditional Bulgarian meat pieces called meze, you will taste also the fantastic Shopska Salad and typical Bulgarian cold soup tarator. Overnight in the hotel.Day 5:Transfer from your hotel to the airport.
Pirin Mountain, Melnik and Rozhen Monastery Full Day Tour from Bansko
You will be picked up from your hotel in Bansko at 9am and head straight to the Roshen Monastery. It is the biggest monastery in Pirin Mountains, in the southwest of Bulgaria and one of the few medieval Bulgarian monasteries.After touring the monastery and admiring its unique architecture, continue to Melnik, one of Bulgaria's smallest yet most scenic towns. In 1215 Melnik emerged as a capital of an independent feudal principality, ruled by Despot Alexis Slav, and the ruins of his fortress can still be seen close to the town. In Melnik itself, you will have chance to admire the National Revival period buildings, enjoy views of the dramatic Melnik sand pyramids, and stop at a local wine cellar for a wine tasting. Your tour ends with drop-off at your accommodation in Bansko.
Bansko 4x4 Tour to Melnik with Wine Tasting and Monastery
The smallest Bulgarian town Melnik offers an amazing scenery. The town is at the foot of a unique nature phenomena – the Melnik sand pyramids. In the year 1215 Melnik emerged as a capital of an independent feudal principality, ruled by Despot Alexis Slav. The ruins of his fortress near the town, are preserved till the present days. The houses in Melnik date from the National Revival period, with their interesting and typical architecture. The region of Melnik is famous also with its specific sort of grape. The town is the perfect place for wine tasting – there are numerous very special wine cellars in the area, where one can learn the history of the magic drink. Rozhen Monastery is the biggest monastery in Pirin Mountains, in the southwest of Bulgaria. It’s one of the few medieval Bulgarian monasteries, well preserved until today. The unique architecture of the monastery makes it a popular tourist destination. Enjoy this tour of the medieval Rozhen monastery, the picturesque town of Melnik and the best wines of this beautiful corner of Bulgaria
Sofia Airport to Bansko Ski Resort Transfer
All transfers are tailored around your needs. Transfers can be provided for 1 passenger or for a group of up to 8 passengers. Our vehicles are two types - sedan for up to 3 people or a minivan for 4,5,6,7 or 8 people. Your journey starts from Sofia Airport Terminal 1 or 2, where the driver awaits for you with a sign with your full name on. In an event of flight delay you must not worry as we follow your passengers flights an make sure that drivers are on spot there for you. From the terminal the driver helps with your bags and leads you to the airport parking where your baggage is loaded and you are comfortably seated. Once the terminal building has been left behind, our drivers will take you trough a small introduction about the journey - how long, WC stops (if needed) and offers you two ways of traveling - the quicker or the picturesque one. Once arrived at your accommodation in Bansko the driver will offer you help with your bags and also will give you a short introduction about the town, ski passes and other tourist services. You can rely on calling us if help needed through your stay in Bansko. We also provide Bansko to Sofia Airport Transfer which is available at the same price here on Viator.
Shared Arrival Transfer: Sofia Airport to Bansko Resort
Your driver will meet you at the arrivals hall, help you with the luggage and comfortably accommodate you in the vehicle. You have to share the transfer with other tourists traveling on the same flight. This is a 2.5 hour direct journey from Sofia Airport to Bansko resort. You just need to hop in the minibus, sit back and relax. Easy, right?!All vehicles are new, modern, meet EU safety standards, are well maintained, comfortable, with ample luggage compartment and A/C. Some of the vehicles provide free Wi-Fi. This is a family friendly service. Baby, child and booster seats are provided free of charge. They have to be pre-ordered in the time of the booking. This is a round-the-clock service and transfers are provided to all hotels in Bansko area. 24/7 help line support is at your convenience.The shared transfer service is never cancelled due to low number of passengers. Do not hesitate and secure your hassle-free start of your holiday.
Shared Departure Transfer: Bansko to Sofia Airport
Skip the expensive private transfers by booking this shared transfer from Bansko to Sofia Airport. Your friendly and punctual driver will meet and greet you at your accommodation toassist you with your luggage.The vehicle fleet consists of new and modern station wagon cars, 8 and 17-seater minibuses - most of them granting the passengers with a free Wi-Fi. All vehicles have either a roof-rack or a trailer, air-conditioning and comfortable seats. They all meet EU safety requirements. This is a family friendly service as baby, child and booster seats are provided free of charge. They have to be pre-ordered during the time of booking.Well in advance you will be notified about the exact time of your pick-up. You have to share the journey with several other passengers. The transfer from Bansko to Sofia usually takes 2.5 hours without any pre-planned stops on the way. Make sure your last hours of vacation in Bansko are hassle-free by securing this dependable airport transfer!