Sofia Airport to Bansko Ski Resort Transfer

All transfers are tailored around your needs. Transfers can be provided for 1 passenger or for a group of up to 8 passengers. Our vehicles are two types - sedan for up to 3 people or a minivan for 4,5,6,7 or 8 people. Your journey starts from Sofia Airport Terminal 1 or 2, where the driver awaits for you with a sign with your full name on. In an event of flight delay you must not worry as we follow your passengers flights an make sure that drivers are on spot there for you. From the terminal the driver helps with your bags and leads you to the airport parking where your baggage is loaded and you are comfortably seated. Once the terminal building has been left behind, our drivers will take you trough a small introduction about the journey - how long, WC stops (if needed) and offers you two ways of traveling - the quicker or the picturesque one. Once arrived at your accommodation in Bansko the driver will offer you help with your bags and also will give you a short introduction about the town, ski passes and other tourist services. You can rely on calling us if help needed through your stay in Bansko. We also provide Bansko to Sofia Airport Transfer which is available at the same price here on Viator.