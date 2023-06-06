Veliko Târnovo

Veliko Tarnovo

Medieval history emanates from Veliko Târnovo’s fortified walls and cobbled lanes. One of Bulgaria’s oldest towns, Veliko Târnovo has as its centrepiece the magnificent restored Tsarevets Fortress, citadel of the Second Bulgarian Empire.

  • Tsarevets fortress, Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Europe

    Tsarevets Fortress

    Veliko Târnovo

    The inescapable symbol of Veliko Târnovo, this reconstructed fortress dominates the skyline and is one of Bulgaria’s most beloved monuments. The former…

  • Sarafkina Kâshta

    Sarafkina Kâshta

    Veliko Târnovo

    Built for a wealthy banker in 1861, this National Revival–style house-museum spans five storeys. Within, 19th-century earrings, bracelets and other…

  • Church of Sveti Dimitâr

    Church of Sveti Dimitâr

    Veliko Târnovo

    Across the river, enclosed by a high wall, is Târnovo’s oldest church, the beautifully proportioned Church of Sveti Dimitâr. Built in the so-called…

  • Multimedia Visitors Centre

    Multimedia Visitors Centre

    Veliko Târnovo

    Eerily lifelike wax figures of medieval characters are the main attraction of this museum en route to Tsarevets Fortress. Between waxy visages of peasants…

  • Samovodska Charshiya

    Samovodska Charshiya

    Veliko Târnovo

    During its 19th-century heyday, this lane hosted dozens of vendors from local villages, who carefully laid fruit and vegetables, butter and cheeses onto…

  • Asenevtsi Monument

    Asenevtsi Monument

    Veliko Târnovo

    In the shape of a sky-piercing sword and dominating Veliko Târnovo's river views, this 1985 monument celebrates medieval Bulgarian might. The horsemen…

  • Ulitsa General Gurko

    Ulitsa General Gurko

    Veliko Târnovo

    The oldest street in Veliko Târnovo, ul Gurko is a must-stroll with arresting views towards the Yantra River and Asen Monument. Its charmingly crumbling…

Tzarevetz fortress at Veliko Turnovo, Bulgaria.

Art

Two days in Veliko Târnovo, Bulgaria’s medieval capital

Oct 14, 2016 • 5 min read

