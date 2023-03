In the shape of a sky-piercing sword and dominating Veliko Târnovo's river views, this 1985 monument celebrates medieval Bulgarian might. The horsemen flanking its central column are Asenevtsi brothers Asen, Petar and Kaloyan and Asen's son Ivan, under whom Bulgaria flourished in the 12th and 13th centuries. The surrounding greenery is a popular place for summer live-music events.