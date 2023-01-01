Multimedia Visitors Centre

Eerily lifelike wax figures of medieval characters are the main attraction of this museum en route to Tsarevets Fortress. Between waxy visages of peasants and kings, multimedia panels give multilingual rundowns of Veliko Târnovo's history. Kids will get a kick out of eyeballing citizens of yore, especially the throne room featuring an intensely concentrating Tsar Asen, or playing dress-up in period costumes. Less-youthful travellers might find the entrance fee a little steep.

Photography costs an extra 5 lv.