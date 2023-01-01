Museum of National Revival & Constituent Assembly

Within a former Turkish town hall built in 1872, this is where Bulgaria’s first National Assembly was held to write the country’s first constitution in 1879. The ground floor charts administrative and daily life in Veliko Târnovo from the 15th to 19th centuries, using costumes, books and photos, building up to the Bulgarian National Revival. The former assembly hall, upstairs, displays portraits of local personalities, while the basement has old photos and some valuable icons.

Explanation in English is irregular, but sufficient to get a flavour of history.