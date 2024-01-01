State Art Museum

Veliko Târnovo

Named for an early 20th-century Veliko Târnovo artist, this gallery is housed in a grand neoclassical building near the Asen Monument, in a tight bend of the Yantra River. Spread across two floors, displays comprise 19th- and 20th-century art, mostly religious icons and local landscape paintings. Entry is free on Thursdays.

