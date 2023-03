This rounded burial mound was first excavated in 1996. The bare central chamber of the 4th-century-BC tomb has columns with Doric capitals; its 6m-by-4m corridor walls were built with crushed stone. It's just southeast of Shipka village, on the main road. Admission includes entry to the nearby Ostrusha Tomb.

A stone funeral bed once lay here, but it was wrecked in raids. Silver plates, an iron pruning knife and funerary urns have also been discovered at the site.