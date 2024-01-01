Iskra Historical Museum & Art Gallery

Bulgaria

This museum showcases ancient finds and modern art, split across two floors. The ground floor displays extensive archaeological finds, including pottery, jewellery and tools from excavations of Thracian tombs such as the one in Tyulbe Park. Meanwhile the upper level displays work by local artists such as Ivan Milev, Nenko Balkanki and Vasil Barakov.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Thracian Tomb of Kazanlâk

    Thracian Tomb of Kazanlâk

    0.4 MILES

    In hilly Tyulbe Park, a 15-minute walk northeast of Kazanlâk's centre, stands one of the archaeological finds of the 20th century: a brilliantly frescoed,…

  • Ostrusha Thracian Tomb

    Ostrusha Thracian Tomb

    5.19 MILES

    Discovered in 1993, the sarcophagus within this whopping Thracian burial mound was carved from a single 60-tonne stone during the 4th century BC. The site…

  • Enio Bonchev Rose Distillery

    Enio Bonchev Rose Distillery

    14.09 MILES

    Learn the history of Bulgaria's rose-oil trade (and inhale its soothing fragrance) at this 1909-founded distillery, 27km west of Kazanlâk in Tarnichene…

  • Kulata Ethnological Complex

    Kulata Ethnological Complex

    0.26 MILES

    Just down from Tyulbe Park and the Thracian tomb, you’ll find the appealing Kulata (Tower) district, site of the Kulata Ethnological Complex. A replica of…

  • Museum of Roses

    Museum of Roses

    0.35 MILES

    Kazanlâk's shiny Museum of Roses opened in 2016 in Park Rozarium, 500m north of pl Sevtopolis. The museum guides visitors through the history of rose-oil…

  • Shushmanets Thracian Tomb

    Shushmanets Thracian Tomb

    6.35 MILES

    This rounded burial mound was first excavated in 1996. The bare central chamber of the 4th-century-BC tomb has columns with Doric capitals; its 6m-by-4m…

  • Open Market

    Open Market

    0.1 MILES

    Kazanlâk’s pazar (open market) is a dusty, all-purpose place selling food, electronics and clothing on most weekdays. Watch your wallet.

