Kazanlâk's shiny Museum of Roses opened in 2016 in Park Rozarium, 500m north of pl Sevtopolis. The museum guides visitors through the history of rose-oil production and the 300-year-old production methods that continue to be used today. Its light-flooded atriums are packed with antique perfume-making equipment and photographs of rose pickers past.

The attached shop sells rose oils, perfumes, shampoos, liqueurs, tea bags and jams.