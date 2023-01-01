Enio Bonchev Rose Distillery

Learn the history of Bulgaria's rose-oil trade (and inhale its soothing fragrance) at this 1909-founded distillery, 27km west of Kazanlâk in Tarnichene village. Visits involve the possibility of rose picking, plus a guided tour around the distillery's huge copper vats and its small museum. It's open to visitors year-round, but call or email in advance to fix a time (and book months ahead for the rose season of May to June).

Souvenir rose water (8 lv) and rose oil (20 lv) are on sale at the museum.

From Tarnichene village, follow pinks signs on lampposts to reach the distillery.