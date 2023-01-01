Built for a wealthy banker in 1861, this National Revival–style house-museum spans five storeys. Within, 19th-century earrings, bracelets and other delicate silverware are on display, alongside antique ceramics, woodcarvings and traditional costumes and jewellery.

Sarafkina Kâshta offers insights into the wigged world of Veliko Târnovo's 19th-century society women, a ball-frequenting, fashioned-focused crowd devoted to following the latest point-lace techniques from Western Europe. It's a tantalising glimpse of moneyed Veliko Târnovo society during its golden age.