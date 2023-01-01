Thracian Tomb of Sveshtari

The highlight at this Unesco-protected Thracian settlement is a nearly perfectly preserved three-chamber burial tomb from about 300 BC. The high quality of the construction, the fine artwork and reliefs adorning the tomb, and the exquisite burial gifts attest to the advanced state of the civilisation. Visitors are free to walk throughout the compound and visit a Muslim shrine from the 16th century. It's located about 8km from the town of Isperih, in the village of Sveshtari.

Sveshtari is difficult to reach without private transport. Infrequent trains run to Isperih, but from there it's a long hike or taxi (about 10 lv). Taxi services also make the run from Ruse (90km away) and back. Ask at the Ruse Tourist Information Centre.