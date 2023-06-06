Burgas

Stunning aerial drone view over the sea garden in Burgas, Bulgaria ultra wide shot. The scene is situated outdoors near sunset in Burgas, Bulgaria on the Black Sea shores. The photo is taken with DJI Phantom 4 Pro drone.

Overview

For most visitors, the port city of Burgas (sometimes written as ‘Bourgas’) is no more than a transit point for the more appealing resorts and historic towns further up and down the coast. If you do decide to stop over, you'll find a lively, well-kept city with a neat, pedestrianised centre, a long, uncrowded beach, a gorgeous seafront park, and some interesting museums. A clutch of reasonably priced hotels, as well as some of the best restaurants in this part of the country, makes it a practical base for exploring the southern coast, too.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Poda Conservation Centre

    Poda Conservation Centre

    Burgas

    Four lakes surrounding Burgas (Pomoriysko, Atanasovsko, Mandrensko and Burgasko) comprise 9500 hectares and represent the largest wetland system in…

  • St Anastasia Island

    St Anastasia Island

    Burgas

    This small volcanic island makes for a fun day of exploring. The island, which has served as a religious retreat, a prison and pirate bait (according to…

  • Maritime Park

    Maritime Park

    Burgas

    Stretching lazily along the Black Sea coast and filled with manicured flower beds, fountains, busts of Bulgarian worthies, abstract sculptures and cafes,…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    Burgas

    This small museum houses a diverting collection of local finds including Neolithic flint tools, a wooden canoe from the 5th century BC, Greek statuary and…

  • Sv Cyril & Methodius Cathedral

    Sv Cyril & Methodius Cathedral

    Burgas

    Completed in 1907, the city’s main church boasts an especially fine, intricately carved iconostasis and colourful murals. It was closed in 2016 to undergo…

  • Natural History Museum

    Natural History Museum

    Burgas

    Old-fashioned but informative displays on local flora, fauna and geology are on view here. Exhibits of rocks, seashells, butterflies and beetles occupy…

  • Soviet Army Monument

    Soviet Army Monument

    Burgas

    Standing sentinel over pl Troikata is this towering Red Army memorial. Comprising a column surmounted by a saluting Russian soldier and figurative panels,…

  • Ethnographic Museum

    Ethnographic Museum

    Burgas

    Regional folk costumes, jewellery and furniture are on show at this museum, as well as displays covering the local weaving and fishing industries…

