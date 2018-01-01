Welcome to Sozopol
The new town, known as 'Harmanite', lies south of the tiny bus station. The best beach is in this part of town, but otherwise, it's mainly modern hotels and residential areas.
Top experiences in Sozopol
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Sozopol activities
7-Night Bulgaria Tour from Sofia
Day 1:Arrival. Transfer to the hotel. Overnight in Sofia.Day 2:Breakfast. Tour of Plovdiv – known for its Old Town and the ancient theater, considered to be one of the oldest cities in Europe. Your guide will show you the fabulous remains of the Ancient Roman Empire: the Roman Stadium, the Roman Forum, and the Amphitheater as well as the typical houses in the Old Town.Overnight in Plovdiv.Day 3:Breakfast. We start with a tour to Kazanlak and the Valley of the Kings. Kazanlak is world famous with its Thracian tomb, a UNESCO heritage and with its Thracian golden treasures (4-5 century B.C.). After lunch we continue our day with transfer to the loveliest Bulgarian art city on the seaside – Sozopol. Tour of Sozopol. Overnight in Burgas.Day 4:Breakfast. Full day tour of Nesebar, one of UNESCO’s World Treasures and one of the most ancient towns in Europe. You will visit also Aladzha Monastery, which is one of the few cave monasteries in Bulgaria, where the different premises and their functions are clearly distinguishable. The next stop will be The Palace in Balchik, the former summer residence of the Romanian Queen Maria Alexandrina Victoria de Edinburg (1875–1938) and The University Botanical Garden in Balchik, which was created as a park, part of the palace and accommodates collections with more than 3500 plant species. The last stop for the day will be Varna, a city often called the Sea Capital of Bulgaria because of its history and its economic and cultural significance. Day 5:Breakfast. Full day tour across the ages through the first Bulgarian capitals: Pliska, the first capital of Bulgaria; Madara Rider, a mystic UNESCO heritage site, which is chiseled in the rock; Preslav, the second capital of ancient Bulgaria; Arbanasi, a beautiful village with views of Veliko Tarnovo; Veliko Tarnovo, the capital of the strongest Bulgarian kingsOvernight in Veliko Tarnovo.Day 6:Breakfast. Tour of Veliko Tarnovo which is the Town of Great Bulgarian. Visit Etar, he ethnographic museum, situated on the outskirts of the town of Gabrovo. The open-air museum consists of 50 sites: houses with handcraft workshops, water installations and other buildings. Transfer to Sofia. Overnight in SofiaDay 7: Breakfast. Walking tour of Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, which combines the ancient and the modern city in one. See the main sights: Alexander Nevski Cathedral, the Parliament, Banya Bashi Mosque, The Synagogue, the National Theater, the Kings’ Palace. Visit Rila Monastery, which is the biggest monastery in Bulgaria and the second largest on the Balkans. Overnight in SofiaDay 8:Breakfast. Transfer to the airport.
Nesebar and Sozopol Cultural Heritage One Day Tour from Varna By Car
Meet your guide at your Varna accommodation at 9am for your 10-hour day tour of Nesebar and Sozopol. Drive 1.5 hours along the seaside in a comfortable climate-controlled vehicle to Nesebar, a town with more than 40 churches. Discover rich architectural history of these buildings and admire the Church of St. Sophia and the Basilica of the Holy Mother of God Eleusa. Learn about the Byzantine, Bulgarian, and Ottoman rule of the city, understand how the architecture marks the gradual development from early Christian basilicas to medieval cross-domed churches. Pause for lunch at a local fish restaurant (price not included) and stop briefly in the port city of Burgas before continuing to Sozopol. Explore Sozopol’s historical old town. This area includes more than 180 residences, constructed from the 18th century to the 19th century and built of stone and wood in the Black Sea style of architecture. Admire the Marieta Stefanova House, the Kreanoolu House, the Todor Zagorov House, the Kurtidi House, and the Dimitri Laskaridis House. Spend the afternoon enjoying the old town and the nearby beach. In the late afternoon, your vehicle will return you to your hotel in Varna.
Ravadinovo Castle Direct Entrance Ticket
2 km away from Sozopol, inland to the village rises Ravadinovo strange, romantic and majestic building. Viewed from the air like a cross, viewed from the lake - a children's story.The building exterior is decorated with ornaments made of brass, which we refer to the legendary chivalrous times. Everywhere there are statues in the garden, huge wooden lanterns with beautiful carvings, stone birds and mermaids. Once you enter the mansion through a large stone gate, the visitor took to the unique palace. It is a beautiful arch, a copy of Hadrian in Istanbul. Behind it you find yourself in a fairy tale garden with a lake in which swimming couple white and four black swans, which impart unique aristocratic atmosphere.The owner wants all to know that anyone can come here anytime and see the castle. 'I did it in Bulgaria, because we were born here and die here, and it will stay...'
Horse Riding Experience at Ravadinovo Castle
It is preferable to have some horse riding practice or you may ride in the company of a professional horse rider. During the 60 minutes ride you will have professional assistant. Only children less than 20 kg of weight can ride the little ponies with a professional assistant or you may take pictures with them (the ride is 20 minutes)The area around the Castle is beautiful and perfect for having an excellent horse riding experience! 2 km away from Sozopol, inland to the village rises Ravadinovo strange, romantic and majestic building. Viewed from the air like a cross, viewed from the lake - a children's story. Now you can enjoy a horse riding experience in this idyllic setting. The ride will make you feel like a stranger coming from a distant land.
3 Days Multiday Trip to Bourgas and the Black sea
Eternal summer in Bourgas Explore the breathtaking Bulgarian seaside. Sofia – Bourgas – Sozopol - Ravadinovo – Arkutino - Bourgas – Sofia Day 1 Your tour starts in the morning at 8 a.m. from the reception of your hotel in Sofia. Your guide will pick you up and begin the breathtaking journey to the southern seaside of Bulgaria. In around 5 hours you will have the opportunity to cross the whole country by car and enjoy the magnificent and diverse landscape. When in Bourgas, the fresh seaside breeze of the Black sea and the warm sun will welcome you. After leaving your luggage in the hotel you will have a relaxing walk in the park next to the beach and learn more about the city. You will visit the Bourgas quay, the summer theater, the Pantheon have a refreshing drink in Karibi beach bar. Then, you can have a delicious dinner in a top restaurant and visit the city center main sights. Day 2 After breakfast your guide will take you to the ancient town of Sozopol, the heart of the southern seaside. There you will dive into the history of the old city and walk around the fortress wall from the time of the Greek colony Aplolonia. You will have lunch and head by car to the unique castle of Ravadinovo which was awarded “Best castle in the world” by "A' Design Award" in 2016 (20 lv entrance). Spend the rest of the afternoon at the beach Arkutino which is part of the Ropotamо Nature Reserve. In the evening you will head to Bourgas and have dinner in a top restaurant. Day 3 After breakfast in the hotel you will head to the island of Saint Anastasia. It was formed during a massive volcano eruption and today is the only inhabited Bulgarian island. With a ferry you will get to explore the beauty of the island. Around 13 h you will head back to Sofia and your guide will leave you at your hotel. Children under 5 years old are free of charge.
2 days Multiday trip to Bourgas and Nessebar
Chasing the sun Sofia – Bourgas -Nessebar – Sofia Day 1 Your tour starts in the morning at 8 a.m. from the reception of your hotel in Sofia. Your guide will pick you up and begin the breathtaking journey to the southern seaside of Bulgaria. In around 5 hours you will have the opportunity to cross the whole country by car and enjoy the magnificent and diverse landscape. Your journey will take you from Sofia to the valley of the Thracian kings and to the Black sea coast. Around midday you will reach Bourgas, an ancient city and one of the major seaside resorts in Bulgaria. After the check-in in your hotel you will have a relaxing walk in the sea garden and learn more about the city’s culture and history. Then you will have dinner and spend the rest of the evening in the great atmosphere of a well-known karaoke bar. Day 2 You will head to Nessebar, an ancient city and one of the major seaside resorts on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast.Originally a Thracian settlement, known as Mesembria, the town became a Greek colony in the 6th century BC, and was an important trading centre from then on and a rival of Apollonia (Sozopol). Remains from the Hellenistic period include the acropolis, a temple of Apollo, and an agora.The old town of Nessebar is 850m long. And 350 m wide. During its various periods of existence, it has lost one third of its territory, which has fallen into the sea. Remnants of its fortress walls and now can be seen under the water about 80 m from the shore. Until now, only the western fortress wall has been preserved with the gate that defended the city from the shore. After lunch your guide will take you back to your hotel in Sofia.