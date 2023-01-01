If you have a passion for armour and weapons, you'll especially enjoy the Landeszeughaus, where more than 30,000 pieces of glistening weaponry are housed. The exhibition is one of Graz' most interesting and the largest of its kind in Austria and, by its own account, in the world. Expect to see a range of weapons from the 15th to 18th centuries. Admission from November to March is only on tours, which are held in German (11am, 2pm) and in English (12.30pm).

What's most impressive about the exhibition is less the potential of all these weapons to mame and kill (there are obviously more efficient methods today) but the sheer crafting skills that went into many of them.