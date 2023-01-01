Kunsthaus Graz

Designed by British architects Peter Cook and Colin Fournier, this world-class contemporary-art space is known as the 'friendly alien' by locals. The building is signature Cook, a photovoltaic-skinned sexy biomorphic blob that is at once completely at odds with its pristine historic surroundings but sits rather lyrically within it as well. Exhibitions, which usually change every three to four months, focus on contemporary arts and themes, often on issues relating to current political, social and cultural life.

Tours (€2.50; in English 2pm Sunday, in German 3.30pm Saturday and 11am Sunday) cover not only the exhibitions but also the building. Useful multilingual audio guides cost €2.50.