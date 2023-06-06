Graz

Cafe, Town View & Rooftops, Graz, Austria

Getty Images

Overview

Austria’s second-largest city is its most relaxed and an instant heart-stealer, with abundant parkland, a sea of red rooftops and a narrow but fast-flowing river loudly gushing through its centre. A very beautiful bluff – connected to the centre by steps, a funicular and a glass lift – is the city's signature attribute. Architecturally, Graz hints at nearby Italy with its Renaissance courtyards and baroque palaces. That said, there's a youthful energy here too, with a handful of edgily modern buildings, a vibrant arts scene and upbeat, student-fuelled nightlife. This extends to both sides of the Mur, although the Lend district, across from the historic centre, skews young and edgy.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Graz, Austria - June 18, 2016: Kunsthaus Graz, an exhibition centre for contemporary art. The Kunsthaus with its futuristic design is also called the Friendly Alien by its architects Peter Cook and; Shutterstock ID 439401436; Your name (First / Last): Daniel Fahey; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Nice and Graz POIs

    Kunsthaus Graz

    Graz

    Designed by British architects Peter Cook and Colin Fournier, this world-class contemporary-art space is known as the 'friendly alien' by locals. The…

  • Schloss Eggenberg

    Schloss Eggenberg

    Graz

    Graz' elegant palace was created for the Eggenberg dynasty in 1625 by Giovanni Pietro de Pomis (1565–1633) at the request of Johann Ulrich (1568–1634)…

  • Schlossberg

    Schlossberg

    Graz

    Rising to 473m, Schlossberg is the site of the original fortress where Graz was founded and is marked by the city's most visible icon – the Uhrturm. Its…

  • Landeszeughaus

    Landeszeughaus

    Graz

    If you have a passion for armour and weapons, you'll especially enjoy the Landeszeughaus, where more than 30,000 pieces of glistening weaponry are housed…

  • Neue Galerie Graz

    Neue Galerie Graz

    Graz

    The Neue Galerie is the crowning glory of the three museums inside the Joanneumsviertel complex. The collection of works on level 0 is the highlight,…

  • Bundesgestüt Piber

    Bundesgestüt Piber

    Graz

    West of Graz is the village of Piber, home to the world-famous Lipizzaner stallion stud farm. Originally the farm was based in Lipica (Slovenia), but was…

  • Schloss Eggenberg Museums

    Schloss Eggenberg Museums

    Graz

    Graz' Schloss Eggenberg and park grounds are home to an ensemble of excellent museums, including the Alte Galerie (Old Gallery), with its outstanding…

  • Mausoleum of Ferdinand II

    Mausoleum of Ferdinand II

    Graz

    The mannerist-baroque Mausoleum of Ferdinand II was designed by Italian architect Pietro de Pomis and begun in 1614; after Pomis’ death the mausoleum was…

Best Things to Do

Experience the best of Graz. From iconic landmarks to local markets, find out what to see and do in this charming Austrian destination.

