Schloss Eggenberg Museums

Graz' Schloss Eggenberg and park grounds are home to an ensemble of excellent museums, including the Alte Galerie (Old Gallery), with its outstanding collection of paintings from the Middle Ages to the baroque. Also very worthwhile are the Archaeological Museum housing relics from prehistory to classical times, and the Coin Collection.

Just a few of the highlights in the Alte Galerie are works by Lucas Cranach the Elder, Martin Johann Schmidt and Pieter Brueghel the Younger. In a clever touch, each room has been individually coloured to highlight and complement the dominant tones of the paintings displayed in them. While the Coin Collection is more of eclectic interest (magnifying glasses on the case help to see the coins close up), the Archaeological Museum houses the exceptional Strettweg Chariot and a bronze mask, both dating from the 7th century BC, as well as a collection of Roman finds in the province.