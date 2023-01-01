Museum für Geschichte

The Museum of History is housed inside the baroque Palais Herberstein, which has an elegant staircase dating from 1757 and stately rooms. Exhibits in the permanent Schaudepot section are selected from a collection of 35,000 objects, mostly from the applied arts, including monstrances and musical instruments. There's also a permanent multimedia section here taking in photography and film. On top of this it has long-running special exhibitions and also shorter ones of specific themes. See the website for current exhibitions.