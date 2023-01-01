Despite its post-war origin, St Barbara Kirche was in need of renovating in the late 1980s. Local citizens voted to commission the maverick Viennese artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser to undertake the redesign. Work began in 1987 and was completed in 1988. Today it is a visual treat of bright colours and glistening copper dome. Leave a donation and pick up the explanation card in English, which reveals the rich symbolism behind the architectural features.

If you would like to further explore the area, drop into Bärnbach Information, located inside the local town hall in the centre of town. From Bärnbach it is a 3.5km walk, drive or taxi ride to the Bundesgestüt Piber, where the stallions for Vienna's Spanish Riding School are trained.

Frequent direct GKB buses (bus 700) run from Griesplatz in Graz to Bärnbach (€8.60, one hour) daily. Hourly trains run from Graz to Bärnbach (€8.60, 50 minutes). The train station is 2.5km south of the church. Follow Bahnhofweg and Neue Landstrasse (turn right) to Piberstrasse. A taxi to the centre of town from the train station costs about €8, to Piber from the train station about €15 and from the town centre or church to Bundesgestüt Piber about €10 to €12.