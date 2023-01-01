Schloss Eggenberg Parkland

Lending Graz' Schloss Eggenberg broad splashes of green, these palace gardens are a relaxing place for whiling away the time amid squawking peacocks and deer that roam among Roman stone reliefs. It includes the Planetengarten (Planet Garden) based on the same Renaissance theme of planets you find inside the palace itself.

The Planetengarten was created in the late 1990s as a celebration of the role astrology has played in the lives of people in the Western world. With its symmetries and carefully tended walkways, it creates a relaxing atmosphere for thought and meditation. Admission to the garden is included with entry to the parkland.