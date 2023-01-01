Neue Galerie Graz

The Neue Galerie is the crowning glory of the three museums inside the Joanneumsviertel complex. The collection of works on level 0 is the highlight, which is regularly curated from visual arts works since 1800. It also has changing exhibitions on level 1, and a section about Styrian artists; finally, the Bruseum (a separate museum) on level 0 is dedicated to the Styrian artist Günter Brus and his followers.

Guided tours in English are held at 11am on Sundays (€2.50, one hour), and in German at 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays.