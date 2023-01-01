West of Graz is the village of Piber, home to the world-famous Lipizzaner stallion stud farm. Originally the farm was based in Lipica (Slovenia), but was moved here when Slovenia was annexed after WWI. About 40 to 50 foals are born at the farm every year, but of these only about five stallions have the right stuff to be sent for training to the Spanische Hofreitschule (Spanish Riding School) in Vienna.

Tours in summer are do-it-yourself at set times using a sheet map or the free multilingual audioguide (deposit €10). In winter the tours are always with a tour guide.

To get to Piber from Graz, the most convenient weekday option is to catch the GKB morning bus No 700 at 8am from Graz’ Griesplatz, arriving in Piber at 9.22am (you have to change to connecting bus 705 at Voitsberg Hauptplatz). The last bus leaves Piber shortly before noon. Frequent trains from Graz also run to Köflach (€8.60, one hour), from where it’s a 3.5km walk or taxi ride from Hauptplatz along Piberstrasse (follow the signs). For a taxi in Köflach, call 03144-5797. Expect to pay €8 to €10.

It's also possible to combine a trip to Bundesgestüt Piber with a visit to the St Barbara Kirche in Bärnbach. A taxi from Bärnbach's train station costs about €15.