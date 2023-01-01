Österreichisches Freilichtmuseum

Located some 15km northwest of Graz and consisting of about 100 Austrian farmstead buildings, the Austrian Open-Air Museum in Stübing is ideal for a family outing. The museum is about a 20-minute walk from the Stübing train station; turn left out of the train station and pass over the tracks, then under them before reaching the entrance. Hourly trains make the journey from Graz (€4.50, 15 minutes).

Pick up a copy of the English-language guidebook (€2.90) at the entrance.

On the last Sunday in September the Erlebnistag, a special fair with crafts, music and dancing, takes place here.