The Domkirche dates from the 15th century, and became a cathedral in 1786. The interior combines Gothic and baroque elements, with reticulated vaulting on the ceiling; its highlights are Conrad Laib's panel painting Crucifixion in the Throng (1457) and the faded Gottesplagenbild fresco on the cathedral’s exterior, which dates from 1485. The fresco depicts life in the early 1480s, when Graz was besieged by its triple tragedy of Turkish invasion, the plague and locusts.

When we last visited it was closed for restoration, due to reopen in December 2019.