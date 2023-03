The city's edgiest contemporary-art institution calls itself a 'Halle für Kunst & Medien' – art and media – and presents a program of installation, performance and video from both international names and emerging Styrian artists. Set in the green of the Stadtpark, it's also an impressive piece of modernist architecture – a 1952 Leo Scheu – that was given a contemporary renovation in 2013. Look out for launches, films and performances (see events on the website).