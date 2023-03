On Taroona’s southern fringe stands the Shot Tower, a 48m-high, circular sandstone turret (1870) built to make lead shot for firearms. Molten lead was once dribbled from the top, forming perfect spheres on its way down to a cooling vat of water at the bottom. The river views from atop the 318 steps are wondrous. You can also devour a Devonshire tea on the stone rampart outside.