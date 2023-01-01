The Old Signal Station atop Mt Nelson (352m) provides immaculate views over Hobart and the Derwent River estuary. The Mt Nelson semaphore station (established 1811) was once the major link between Hobart and the Port Arthur penal colony further south. To get here, drive up Davey St then take the Southern Outlet towards Kingston and turn left at the top of the hill. Local buses 457, 458 and X58 also come here.

There’s a sassy restaurant beside the signal station, plus barbecues and picnic tables. You can also walk to the top via the 90-minute return Truganini Track, which starts at Cartwright Reserve beside the Channel Hwy in Taroona.