This relaxed swimming and sailing spot has steep wooded cliffs at each end of a long arc of sand. There’s a picnic area at the northern end, accessed by a pedestrian bridge over the pollution-prone (and therefore aptly named) Browns River. The 3.5km Alum Cliffs Track from near the Shot Tower in Taroona finishes here. Behind the sailing clubhouse at the beach's southern end is a track leading to a secret little swimming cove called Boronia Beach.