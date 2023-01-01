Just south of Kingston is the government HQ responsible for administering Australia’s 42% wedge of the frozen continent. Australia has a long history of exploration and scientific study of Antarctica: it’s one of the original 12 nations that ratified the Antarctic Treaty in 1961. Visitors can check out the displays here, which feature Antarctic equipment, clothing and scientific vehicles, plus ecological info and some brilliant photographs. There's an on-site cafe.
Australian Antarctic Division
Hobart
Share